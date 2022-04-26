Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in May:
May 7 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. will be the Atlanta Campaign Museum Tour. Rangers will take participants on two special tours of the Visitor Center museum and a journey through the entirety of the Civil War with heavy focus on the Western Theater and the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. There will be a discussion of the causes, biggest battles, blunders and how the war still affects people over 150 years later.
May 8 at 11 a.m. will be the Kennesaw Mountain Hike. A Ranger will guide participants to the summit of Big Kennesaw Mountain and explore the history of the area from pre-history to today. The climb is moderately-difficult. Sturdy shoes and plenty of water are recommended.
May 14 at 2 p.m. will be Kennesaw Mountain: Beyond the War. Participants can learn stories with volunteer Andrew Bramlett about what has happened at Kennesaw Mountain before and after the Civil War.
May 15 at 11 a.m. will be the Gun Battery Hike. Participants can experience the Federal cannon positions on this Ranger led hike, which is roughly three miles long and begins at the Visitor Center. The event is weather dependent. Sturdy shoes and plenty of water are recommended.
May 21 at 11 a.m. will be the Pigeon Hill Hike. This Ranger led hike will describe the futile Union assault and the Confederate defense of Pigeon Hill. Participants should meet at the Pigeon Hill parking area and will go up to the rocky slope. The hike is moderate. Sturdy shoes and plenty of water are recommended.
May 22 at 11 a.m. is the Cheatham Hill History Talk. This tour will take participants along the Confederate earthworks and a Ranger will discuss the most well known fighting that took place on the morning of June 27, 1864. Participants can meet the Ranger at the Cheatham Hill parking lot. The tour involves a short and easy walk to the Illinois monument.
May 28 at 11 a.m. will be the Assault Trail Hike. This Ranger led hike will put participants in the footsteps of the Union soldiers, retracing their charge against the Confederate trenches at Cheatham Hill. The hike begins at the Activity Area 3 parking lot.
May 29-30 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Artillery Demonstrations. Commemorate Memorial Day weekend with cannon firings.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
