May is in full bloom at The Battery Atlanta with a fun-filled lineup of events.
- Away Game Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be the Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente. Start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class, which is open to all ages on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and water. Visitors can register at https://bit.ly/4105tJw.
- The Allatoona Jazz Band will perform on May 11 and May 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage.
- Fiesta de Mayo will be May 5 from 5 to 10 p.m. Live! at the Battery Atlanta is celebrating this Cinco de Mayo with Topo Chico and offering live music, drinks and games. Commemorating Hispanic and Latin culture, this event features live local music, themed dancers, Latin owned business vendors and drink specials. This is a 21 and over event. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/40Zt5yf.
- May 6 at 10 p.m., Silverspot Cinema invites guests to watch UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo in a comfortable recliner at this surround sound theatre. Dinner, drinks and popcorn will be available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at https://silverspot.net/film/ufc-288-sterling-vs-cejudo.
- The Warrior Alliance will have the Veteran Impact Awards on May 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.thewarrioralliance.org/gala23/.
- ASW Distillery on May 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. will have Winterville’s School of Gin led by head clear spirits distiller, Jerry McCall. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the history of gin and production, as well as participate in an interactive workshop. During the workshop, participants will choose from botanicals to include in a custom recipe. For more information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/41VT2jp.
- The Mother’s Day Experience at Punch Bowl Social on May 14 will have live music, specialty dishes, crafted cocktails and a Bloody Mary bar. For more information and reservations, visit https://bit.ly/3LPRGBg.
- The Mother's Day Brunch at Cru Food and Wine Bar is May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pre fixed meal is $48 per person. Attendees can request their own unique combinations of an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Table reservations can be made by calling 770-485-9463.
- Live shows and events at Park Bench, a music venue and dueling piano bar, are available at parkbenchbattery.com/calendar..
- The Coca-Cola Roxy, The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue, will have the following live performances: Feist on May 9 at 8 p.m., NMIXX on May 12 at 8 p.m., QUINN XCII on May 13 at 7:30 p.m., Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on May 20 at 8 p.m., Bryson Tiller on May 26 at 8:30 p.m. and Pierce The Veil & The Used on May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
