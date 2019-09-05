The UGA Extension - Cobb County and the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County announced there will be Open Garden Days on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can learn about the Cobb Master Gardener projects. The event is free, except for the Chattahoochee Nature Center and Smith-Gilbert Gardens projects which require an entry fee .
For a map and addresses to the projects, visit www.cobbmastergardeners.com. For more information, call 770-528-4070.
