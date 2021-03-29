The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County Inc. will have their 18th annual Garden Tour on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will feature five gardens including four private gardens and the Reconnecting Our Roots Community Garden, all in the central and East Cobb area.
Tickets go on sale April 1. Cost is $15 advance, $20 day of show. Children ages 17 and under are free.
The tour will be held rain or shine. Masks are required.
FOr more information, visit https://www.cobbmastergardeners.com.
