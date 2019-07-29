The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street in Marietta, will host Martinis and Music on Aug. 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
There will be two exhibitions - Metro Montage XIX, which features local artists; and Meg Aubrey and Alea Hurst’s: Veiled Realities. Doug Cameron will also be on hand to entertain guests.
Free for members, $10 for non-members. Hor d’oeuvers will be prepared by Carriage House Catering. There will also be a cash bar.
For more information, visit https://www.mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
