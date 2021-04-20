The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, has announced the return of Martinis and Music Night on May 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 or free for Museum members.
There will be a limit of 200 guests in the Museum at a time enjoying the sounds of Nashville recording artist Michael Price, who blends country, folk and soul into a new sound all his own. Guests can also enjoy two exhibitions - The Four Elements: A Group Exhibition and MCMA Permanent Collection: Curator Selects.
There will be a cash bar available and hor d’oeuvres will be served by Carriage House Catering.
