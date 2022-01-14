Civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was born January 15, 1929. In 1983, fifteen years after his assassination, then-President Ronald Reagan signed a bill making King’s birthday a federal holiday, to be observed the third Monday of January.
That holiday falls on Jan. 17 this year. It is a reminder of African Americans’ long, hard battle for civil rights and of the principal figure in that battle, a man whose example continues to inspire. Below is a list of events in Cobb County celebrating MLK Day 2022.
SATURDAY
Cobb SCLC SpeakoutSaturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. will be the Cobb SCLC Speakout: The Perils of Racism and Anti-Semitism in the Community and Schools. The virtual event, featuring a panel of high school and college students, guided by a moderator, will discuss the dangers and negative effects of racism and anti-Semitism.
Featured panelists are Sej Aikhule, Joi Butler, Carly Freiman, Becca Fox, Abigail Harris and Evan Singer with special guest Senior Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth. The moderator is Cameron Johnson.
To register for the Zoom meeting, visit https://actionnetwork.org/events/cobb-sclc-speakout-the-perils-of-racism-and-anti-semitism-in-the-community-and-schools.
SUNDAY
Celebration of the Life and Work of Martin Luther King Jr.Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. will be the Celebration of the Life and Work of Martin Luther King Jr.: The fight for access to the ballot box then and now.
King has a world wide reputation of an unrelenting fighter for social justice for all. As a result of his leadership and participation in the civil rights movement, more than 200 pieces of public policy were initiated, all of which were directed to improve the quality of life and the evolution of the beloved community.
A virtual panel discussion by a historian, an activist and a civil rights attorney will inform the participants of the historical antecedents, contemporary activism, and the legal struggles in the courtroom to secure access to the ballot box.
Featured panelists are Pastor Pervis L. Brown, senior pastor, Fortified City Christian Church; Sharon J. Hill, civic engagement facilitator; and Aunna Dennis, executive director, Common Cause.
To register for the Zoom meeting, visit https://actionnetwork.org/events/celebration-of-the-life-and-work-of-dr-mlk-jr-the-fight-for-access-to-the-ballot-box-then-and-now.
MONDAY
Acworth’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service CelebrationAcworth will celebrate a day of service in the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
There will be a light welcome breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Roberts School Community and Education Center. Following the breakfast, the Unity Walk will begin at 9:15 a.m. and leave the Roberts School and finish at the Acworth Community Center.
The program, honoring the legacy of King, will be at 10 a.m. at Tanyard Creek Overlook at the Acworth Community Center. After the program concludes, participants can begin the service project helping an organization in the community.
MLK Day of Service shirts will be for sale at the Acworth Community Center up to and on the day of the event. All proceeds will go toward the Acworth Expanding Horizons and Acworth Achievers programs.
For more information, visit www.acworthexpandinghorizons.org.
Stream annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, Cobb County’s annual celebration to honor the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be a virtual event on Monday at 10 a.m.
This annual celebration is hosted by Cobb County Government and the Cobb branch of the NAACP. The event will include entertainment from members of the community and focus on conveying King’s lifelong dedication to racial equality and justice for all Americans.
The 2022 Living the Dream Award honorees will be revealed, which honors community members who demonstrate leadership and commitment to making the county more diverse and inclusive. The celebration can be watched on CobbTV at https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/cobbline-cobbtv/cobbtv or Cobb County Government’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/CobbCountyGovt.
Day of Service events
On Monday, the Islamic Relief USA, Masjid Al-Furqan, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, and Iglesia Centro Cristiano Internacional will partner for a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and distribute hot meals and hygiene kits from 1 to 6 p.m.
The distribution event will take place at Masjid Al-Furqan — West Cobb Islamic Center, 3861 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Marietta.
Economic Roundtable: The Impact of Current Legislation on Advancing Racial Equity
Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. will be the Economic Roundtable: The Impact of Current Legislation on Advancing Racial Equity.
A virtual roundtable of legislators and policy advocates will discuss the impact of current federal legislation to advance racial equity in underserved communities stipulated by the federal government in the respective executive orders. Attendees will be provided information on specific legislation and funding to achieve both the spirit and intent of the law and the funding provided to states and municipalities and what is being done with the legislation and funding to advance racial equity.
Featured panelists are State Rep. Erick Allen; Michael Hill, Convener Southeast Region Economic Advisory Council; State Rep. Donzella James; and Carla Wiley, deputy director of African American Outreach GA Democratic Party. Moderators will be Jeriene Grimes, president of the Cobb County Branch NAACP; and Dr. H. Benjamin Williams, president/CEO of the Cobb County chapter of the SCLC.
To register for the Zoom meeting, visit https://actionnetwork.org/events/economic-roundtable-the-impact-of-current-legislation-on-advancing-racial-equity-2.
