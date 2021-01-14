Here are some Martin Luther King Jr. Day events taking place locally:
Acworth Unity Walk
WHAT: The Acworth community can take a unity walk from Roberts School Community & Education Center to the Acworth Community Center. Following the walk, there will be a celebration program with guest speaker Earnest Davis centered around the MLK quote, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’” Upon conclusion of the program, there will be no in-person community service project. Participants can volunteer their time or resources to help improve their communities and share a photo or message with the hashtags #AcworthDayofService #MLKDayofService. MLK Day of Service shirts will be for sale at the Acworth Community Center leading up to and on the day of the event. All proceeds will help fund the Acworth Achievers and Expanding Horizons programs. To attend the MLK Day Program in person, RSVP to MLKday@acworth.org.
WHEN: Jan. 18, 9:15 a.m.
WHERE: Roberts School Community & Education Center, 4681 School Street in Acworth, to Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
"The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community" virtual event
WHAT: Georgia Power has joined other mission-aligned partners in the community to support and sponsor The King Center’s 2021 “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community!” virtual event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year’s annual event will be virtual and is focused on calling on all corporations, organization, leaders and individuals to commit to doing their part to create a more just, human, equitable, peaceful and sustainable world. The event is available for livestream viewing at www.TheKingCenter.org.
"Crime and Punishment: Where do we go from here?" virtual event
WHAT: The Cobb County Southern Christian Leadership Conference will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual event, titled "Crime and Punishment: Where do we go from here?" The virtual event will be a panel that will discuss and convey ideas on crime and punishment in America today. The panel will be composed of young activists from the surrounding communities in Atlanta including newly elected Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady.
WHEN: Jan. 18, 9 a.m.
INFO: To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yybtu7yl.
"Restore the dream. Repair our world." virtual program
WHAT: The Cobb County NAACP and Cobb County Government will present, "Restore the dream. Repair our world." The virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program will be emceed by WSB-TV anchor Fred Blankenship.
WHEN: Jan. 18, 10 a.m.
INFO: Tune in on CobbCounty.org/CobbTV, Facebook.com/CobbCountyGovernment or YouTube.com/CobbCountyGovt.
