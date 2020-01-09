The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will host the 7th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration and 9th annual Day of Service will be Jan. 20.
Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a unity walk from the Roberts School Community and Education Center to the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth. A ceremony will follow with Kit Cummings of The Power of Peace Project as the featured speaker.
For more information, visit https://www.acworth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.