The City of Powder Springs has canceled the Aug. 15 “Sounds of the Springs” concert and its inaugural “Bringing the Sea to the Springs” seafood festival that had been set for Sept. 11-13.
With Cobb County and the state of Georgia continuing to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases, the cancellation decisions come after discussions with city staff, sponsors, vendors and musical acts that had been scheduled to perform at the events. The Aug. 15 concert was to feature Journey tribute band Departure, while Otis Redding III and Bill Morganfield were set to headline separate nights of the seafood festival.
The events were both to be held at the downtown park, which is scheduled to be open in the coming weeks. Organizers plan to reschedule the events for 2021, with the downtown park expected to remain the venue.
For more information, visit cityofpowdersprings.org.
