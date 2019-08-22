Marissa Chibas tells an astonishing tale in her solo autobiographical performance of “Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary.”
The opening event for “Year of Cuba,” KSU’s nationally-acclaimed country study program of the Division of Global Affairs, the performances gives audience members insight into the Cuban Revolution through a deeply personal lens.
Chibas' father co-wrote the manifesto for the Cuban revolution with Fidel Castro, her mother was Miss Cuba runnerup in 1959, and her uncle was the frontrunner for the Cuban presidency in 1951, before committing suicide during a live radio broadcast. Zigzagging through these and other key episodes in the history of her illustrious family — combined with her own personal stories and perspectives — author and actor Chibas gives a performance that is propelled by her near-death experience in the Venezuelan Amazonia.
Part of the ArtsKSU Presents Professional Series, each performance will be followed by a talkback with Chibas. The performances are scheduled for Sept. 5-7 at the Stillwell Theater at Kennesaw State University on the Kennesaw campus.
To buy tickets, visit ticketing.kennesaw.edu.
