Two local Marines, Tony Gasper and Dan Kirk, helped raise $252,000 as part of a four-man team called, “Sons of Pacific Heroes,” benefitting The Semper Fi and America’s Fund.
The fund provides money to injured or ill military service members and their families.
This year, the local Marines helped raise $69,000 resulting in their six-year total of $252,000. Their goal is $75,000 in honor of their fathers for the 75th anniversary of the Battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
Gasper and Kirk are running the 26.2-mile Marine Corps Marathon virtually on Oct. 25 at Kennesaw Mountain High School track as part of this fundraiser.
Since 2003, the Semper Fi and America’s Fund has paid out $224,000,000 to 24,500 service members and their families. The fund is one of only two veterans’ charities with an A+ rating by “Charity Watch." The fund may purchase a special van for a quadriplegic service man or woman, or it may buy airplane tickets for family members to visit an injured service member overseas.
Interested donors can visit https://runsignup.com/tonygasper.
