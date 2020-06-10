Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society has announced that the William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 North Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, has reopened.
The museum has been closed since March as a public health precaution in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. Closing the museum and the gift shop and cancelling scheduled group tours meant a loss of critically important revenue for the nonprofit. Now, the organization hopes that new social distancing protocols will help guests feel safe during their visit.
When guests arrive, they will begin by checking in at the Root House Museum Visitor Center located inside the refurbished 1830s Manning Family Cabin.
Credit card payment is encouraged as a touchless payment option. Upon checking in, each museum guest will be given a stylus pen. The stylus pen should be used to operate the interactive touchscreens located throughout the museum. The interactive touchscreen displays and comprehensive exhibits have been designed to allow self-guided discovery based on one's personal interests.
No more than 10 guests will be permitted in the museum at one time. Stylus pens need to be returned to the Visitor Center for sanitizing at the end of visits.
For more information, call 770-426-4982 or visit www.roothousemuseum.com.
