Marietta's New Theatre In The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have The Gift of the Magi 2.0 from Dec. 3-13.
This new adaptation features Jim, an Atlanta streetcar driver struggling to make ends meet during the Atlanta Transit Strike of 1950. He goes to great lengths to buy a Christmas gift for his wife Della, unaware that she is doing the same for him. It is a story of family, sacrifice and the blessings often taken for granted.
For more information, visit https://www.theatreinthesquare.net/shows/giftofthemagi2-0/.
