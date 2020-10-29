Marietta's New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have The Better Halves Tour on Nov. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.
Participants can join Debbie Childers and Joy Earle as they share stories of love, life and why they're the better half in the relationship.
For more information, visit https://www.theatreinthesquare.net/.
