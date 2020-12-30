Marietta's New Theatre in The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, will have Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau from Jan. 8-24.
Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son, Omari, opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent.
For more information, call 770-426-4800 or visit theatreinthesquare.net.
