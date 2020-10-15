Marietta's New Theatre In The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have "Anna In The Tropics" running Friday to Nov. 7.
Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning "Anna In The Tropics" takes place in Ybor City, Florida in 1929. A Cuban-American family eagerly awaits the arrival of their new lector, Juan Julian. In a cigar factory owned by the patriarch of the family, Juan Julian is hired to read to the family during their long days of rolling cigars by hand. When he starts reading from the Russian classic, Anna Karenina, the lives of Tolstoy's characters start to intertwine with the lives of his listeners.
For more information, call 770-426-4800 or visit https://www.theatreinthesquare.net/shows/anna-in-the-tropics/.
