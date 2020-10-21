Marietta's New Theatre In The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, announced that it is opening its doors to the public and welcoming in a live audience this weekend.
The venue has sanitized and socially distanced their space to ensure attendee safety.
Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m. will be Stepp Stewart's Soul Cinema Cabaret with the music of Dreamgirls, The Wiz, Shaft, Lady Sings The Blues and more.
The next upcoming production is The Better Halves Tour (LIVE) on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets, call 770-426-4800. For more information, visit www.theatreinthesquare.net.
