MARIETTA — Greater Community Church of God in Christ is sponsoring a free Red Cross Blood Drive on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Health workers with CVS Pharmacy will also be on-site to provide flu shots.
“2020 has been challenging year. Greater Community remains committed to the health and wellbeing of our local community," said Bishop Matthew L. Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church. "We are proud to support blood drives to help with life-saving techniques and flu shots to help alleviate the burden of healthcare during this pandemic."
The Red Cross estimates that every pint of blood donated can save up to three lives.
Flu shots will be administered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free or at a reduced cost, given insurance coverage.
The church will encourage social distancing during the event, and masks are required for all participants. To register, visit www.redcross.org, Donor ID: GCC.
Greater Community Church is located at 406 Roswell Street, Marietta, 30080. For more information, contact Dr. Norma Poindexter at poindextern@bellsouth.net or visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org.
