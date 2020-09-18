The City of Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department presents its Gem City Camp in a Kit, Fall Break edition.
Each Camp in a Kit is based on similar activities that are typically offered at the City of Marietta’s Gem City Fall Break Camp, but from the comfort and safety of one's own home. Camp in a Kit activities will include Sports, Fitness, Nutrition, Arts & Crafts and Nature.
Activities are designed for ages 6-12. These activities are designed to be completed in the participants own time to accommodate busy schedules.
Each one week kit, contains supplies for one child and cost $15 each. Registration is now open through Oct. 2.
For more information or to pre-register, visit the Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center at 545 Kenneth E Marcus Way in Marietta, call 770-794-5630 or visit https://bit.ly/2ZQivwv.
