The City of Marietta's Fourth In the Park Celebration, presented by Superior Plumbing, will begin July 4 at 10 a.m. with the Let Freedom Ring Parade.
The event will also feature free live concerts, an arts and crafts show, food, carnival games and a fireworks finale.
The parade, which includes 110 entries, 2,000 participants and an estimated 30,000 spectators, will begin at Roswell Street Baptist Church and travel west on Roswell Street, north on East Park Square past Glover Park and the Square, down Cherokee Street and ending at North Marietta Parkway. The end of the parade will mark the start of the festival.
The event schedule will be:
10 a.m. The Let Freedom Ring Parade begins.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. will be the festival's arts and crafts show, kid's zone, festival food and free concerts.
Noon will be a concert featuring Scott Thompson.
2 p.m. will be a Bell Ringing Ceremony.
2:30, 7 and 8 p.m. will be concerts.
9:30 p.m. will be the fireworks show.
A limited number of tables will be available on June 1 on a first served basis. Prices are $100 for an 8-top table and $80 for a 6-top table. To reserve a table, contact Missy Miller at 770-423-1330 or email missy@jrmmanagement.com.
For more information, call Marietta Parks and Recreation at 770-794-5601.
