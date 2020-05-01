The Marietta Visitors Bureau and Welcome Center will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week by partnering with Two Birds Taphouse to host a virtual Marietta-themed Trivia night on May 5.
Two Birds Taphouse will host the trivia night on their Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m.
Players will answer Marietta-themed and other various questions online for a chance to win prizes from local tourism attractions. Two Birds Taphouse remains closed, but gift cards can still be purchased to support staff members.
National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with this year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S.
For more information, follow @visitmariettageorgia on Instagram or visit visitmariettaga.com.
