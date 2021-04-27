The Marietta Visitors Bureau and Welcome Center will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, which is May 2-8, by partnering with Two Birds Taphouse to host a Marietta themed Trivia night on May 4.
Players will answer Marietta themed and other various questions for a chance to win prizes. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Two Birds Taphouse.
National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme Power of Travel.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 38th NTTW arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance to the U.S. economy of initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.
For more information, visit visitmariettaga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.