Owens Corning Platinum Contractors are working with Purple Heart Homes Metro Atlanta Chapter to provide new roofs to veterans in need and their families as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.
Marietta resident Paul Basal, a U.S. Navy veteran, received a new roof on Aug. 29 from ARAC Roof It Forward, an Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Contractor. Basal joined the Navy in 1953, when he graduated high school.
“We are proud to be included in such a heartwarming project for a deserving veteran,” said Matthew Howell, director of operations & chief operating officer at ARAC Roof It Forward. “We want Mr. Basal to know how thankful we are for his service and how much we appreciate all he’s done for our country.”
“We exist so that families like the Basals never feel disconnected from their service,” said Phil Wagner, project manager at Purple Heart Homes Metro Atlanta Chapter. “Paul sacrificed so much for our country, and this is our community’s way of saying thank you and giving back.”
Since the inception of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project in 2016, more than 140 military members have received new roofs.
For more information, visit www.RoofDeploymentProject.com.
