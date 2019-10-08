The Marietta Tree Keepers will have their annual Fall Sip n' Stroll on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
The free event will begin at Brumby Hall, 472 Powder Springs Street SW in Marietta.
Certified arborists, forester and landscape architects will lead the tour of the neighborhood, pointing out the many treasures and challenges that exist among the city's valuable stock of trees. The experts will offer practical advice on to how to extend the life of mature trees and how to plan for their eventual replacement. The experts will also discuss overhead utilities, proper pruning, protecting root systems and selecting the right specimen for the right location.
Participants can bring their own evening refreshments and MTK will provide water and light snacks. The event will only be cancelled if it is raining heavy or lightning..
Parking is at the location or in the Marietta Hilton Conference Center parking lot.
For more information, visit www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers or call 770-424-4664.
