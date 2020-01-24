The Marietta Tree Keepers needs volunteers on Feb. 8 for inventorying trees at the Marietta City Cemetery.
All volunteers will be deputized arborists for the day.
Sign-in and refreshments is 9:30 a.m. The tree inventory will be 10 a.m. to noon.
The parking address is Brown Park, 358 West Atlanta Street in Marietta. Participants should look for the green signage. Participants can also drive into the middle of the cemetery and look for the sign-in table at the small white building.
Participants should dress for the weather. Tools and gloves included. Donuts, hot chocolate and hot coffee provided.
Large groups should call with the number of volunteers that will be in attendance.
For more information, visit www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers or call 770-424-4664.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.