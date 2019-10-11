Just in time for Halloween, Marietta Theatre Company is serving up a campy combo of Grease meets The Walking Dead with Zombie Prom.
The production will run at the Lyric Studio on the Square from Oct. 18 to Nov. 2.
Zombie Prom tells the zany love story of a girl and a ghoul, set in the halls and classrooms of Enrico Fermi High during the atomic 1950s. The plot revolves around Toffee and her boyfriend Jonny, who drives his motorcycle into a nuclear cooling tower after Toffee breaks up with him. Toffee is guilt-ridden and alone until Jonny returns, risen from the dead – as a teenage nuclear zombie with plans to take her to the prom.
The musical features Jillian Melko, Chase Ainsworth, Avani Lesane, Parker Ossmann, Emily Diamond, Erin North, Arianna Hardaway, Ashton Montgomery, Andrew Berardi and Christopher Carpenter.
This season, Marietta Theatre Company offers premium reserved seating for their 16 best seats for only $30. All options, including General Admission and VIP Tables for four are on sale now at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.