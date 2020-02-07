The Marietta Theatre Company will have the musical hit Five Course Love from now to Feb. 22 at the Lyric Studio on the Square.
Laughs, gasps and awe await audiences as three actors transform into 15 different characters, singing their way to true love in five different restaurants.
This season, Marietta Theatre Company introduced premium reserved seating for their 16 best seats for $30 per person. Group discounts are also available for parties of 10 or more.
All options, including general admission and VIP tables for four are on sale now at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.
