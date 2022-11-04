MTC Board, from left, back row, Jeff Cooper, Katrina Stroup, Heather Schutz, Scott Solloway, Blaine Clotfelter and Madison Willits; and front row, Rachel Rudd, GinaAnn Carlton-Riggs, Claudio Pestano and Bekah Medford.
Blaine and Mike Clotfelter with The Volunteer of the Year Award, which is named after Mike Clotfelter.
Special
MTC Volunteers of the Year Rita Fullick, left, and Robert Navarre, right, with Blaine Clotfelter, center, Executive Director at MTC.
Special
Nonprofit Donor Presentation with Board Members Brad Hawkins of the Aviation History & Technology Center and Ioana Bovo-Nicolescu of Cobb Senior Services.
Special
MTC Board, from left, back row, Jeff Cooper, Katrina Stroup, Heather Schutz, Scott Solloway, Blaine Clotfelter and Madison Willits; and front row, Rachel Rudd, GinaAnn Carlton-Riggs, Claudio Pestano and Bekah Medford.
Special
MTC Performers, from left, Caty Mae Loomis, Jim Dailey, Stephanie Earle, Alexander Eberhardt, Magda Roub and Josh Baldwin.
Marietta Theatre Company announced its 2023 season at their first ever Season Announcement Gala on Oct. 14 at the Marietta History Center.
This first annual event celebrated not only the new season but the many volunteers, patrons, sponsors and nonprofit organizations that MTC is proud to have contributed to in 2022. This year will be the fifth full season for the company and they wanted to thank all of those who have made that possible.
The evening’s events included hors d'oeuvres and desserts by local chef and chocolatier Elizabeth Weaver of Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles with a bar provided by Hamp & Harry’s located in Marietta Square; a presentation of The “Mike Clotfelter” Volunteer Award for volunteers Rita Fullick and Robert Navarre; donor presentations to the Aviation History & Technology Center and Cobb Senior Services; and musical selections from the 2023 shows presented by MTC performers Josh Baldwin, Jim Dailey, Stephanie Earle, Alexander Eberhart, Caty Mae Loomis and Magda Roub accompanied by Music Director Brian Osborne. The event concluded with a 70’s dance party DJ’d by MTC Board member Bekah Medford.
The 2023 season lineup begins with “I Love You, You’re Perfect Now Change” which will run Feb. 17 to March 4. Next up is contemporary musical, “Calvin Berger” which will run April 14-29. Running June 16 to July 1, is the new musical “Head Over Heels,” a comedy with music of the Go-Go’s. From Aug. 16 to Sept. 2, 2023, will be the unique and personalized musical comedy, “The Real Housewives of Marietta.” The season will conclude with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” which can be seen Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, 2023.
Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://mariettatheatre.com/. All performances take place at the Lyric Studio, 12 Powder Springs Street in Marietta Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.