Students from From the Top Theatrics in Marietta won a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble Work award, and student Samarah Destin received a Freddie G Outstanding Performance by an Individual award at the 2021 Junior Theater Festival Texas.
The event, which happened June 25-27, in Sugar Land, Texas was a weekend of theatrical fellowship rewarding and empowering student-driven musical theater programs.
During its adjudication, the From the Top Theatrics students presented selections from Disney's The Lion King JR. for Khalia Davis, artistic director of Bay Area Children's Theatre; director and choreographer Kikau Alvaro of Virginia Repertory Theatre; and Steven G. Kennedy, iTheatrics vice president and choreography supervisor.
From the Top Theatrics students Isabella Horne and Samarah Destin were distinguished as Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, honoring particularly dynamic student performers.
This year marked the first JTF Texas. The event brought together 2,228 musical theater enthusiasts to participate in the event. Fifty of these groups were in person, and an additional seven groups participated online.
