The first Friday of each month is typically a hub of activity on Marietta Square as residents and visitors gather for the popular Marietta Square Art Walk. In light of current social distancing recommendations it looked like Art Walk would be put on hold.
A collective of five galleries however were determined to present their artists’ work and created a virtual Art Walk.
The galleries of Marietta Square will debut their first Virtual Art Walk on Friday at 5 p.m. at onlineartwalk.com and on the Facebook and Instagram platforms. Participating galleries include dk Gallery, The Loft, MUSE & Co, North Park Gallery and RobertKent Galleries. Collectively, the galleries represent over 200 artists and offer a vast array of offerings with diverse mediums and presentations.
The virtual tours were captured by Jennifer Boykin of Boykin Creative Studio. Using Matterport 3D technology, the visitor is able to virtually “walk” the galleries and explore the exhibits. Each gallery’s show contains information about the works, artists’ statements and purchase options.
The current shows will remain online through April 30. The May Art Walk is scheduled for May 1.
