Elijah Metellus, a 14-year-old Life Scout, went above and beyond the call of duty to help those in need.
A member of Troop 340 in Marietta, he promoted, collected and distributed school supplies to students and families to help those at Lockheed Elementary.
COVID-19 has affected many in this area, from job changes and job loss, challenges finding childcare and even difficulties of putting food on the table. Metellus wanted to give back to those kids whose parents and families who are struggling.
He recruited help from his friends and organized the Back to School Supply Drive, which ran for one week and collected over 600 items to make 120 supply packs filled with notebook paper, pencils, composition books, post its, crayons, markers, binders and folders. He printed 240 Flyers and went door to door with his mask on and requested support from his neighbors.
Some people placed orders online to deliver to the drop-off location and other donations were dropped off in the bins Metellus provided.
“Before Scouts, I was very shy and kept to myself," Metellus said. "After joining though, I became more confident and gained friends who helped me to open up more to others. My Cubmaster, Ms. Janice Thorne, always had us to participate in service projects that involved giving back to the community."
Metellus is a Haitian-American and he often reflects on how his mother reminds him of all the benefits and privileges Americans have. She reminds him to be thankful and to share with others. He plans to do this every year to help kids in his community have a great start to their school year.
For more information, visit www.AtlantaBSA.org/ScoutingAtHome.
