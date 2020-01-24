The City of Marietta’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department announced it will host the annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Feb. 9 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta.
The deadline for fathers and daughters between the ages of 5-12 to sign up is Feb. 3. The event is limited to 100 couples.
Participants should come in their best formal or semi-formal attire. Tickets are $30 for couples and $5 for each additional daughter.
For more information, contact Marietta’s Parks & Recreation Department at 770-794-5601.
