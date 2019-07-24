Marietta's New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, will have The Cotton Club Revue.
Dates are Aug. 2-3, 8 p.m.; Aug. 4, 8 p.m.; Aug. 8., 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Aug. 9, 8 p.m.; and Aug. 10, 2:30 and 8 p.m.
The musical revue, under direction of Emmy-nominated producer/songeriter Stepp Stewart, will take participants back to Harlem in the 1930s and 1940s with hit songs like "Take The A Train," "A Tisket A Tasket," "Minnie The Moocher," "Hi Dee Ho" and "Stormy Weather."
For more information, visit www.theatreinthesquare.net.
