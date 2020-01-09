Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have Moonlight and Magnolias from Jan. 17 to Feb. 1.
In the play, legendary film producer David O. Selznick is five weeks into shooting Gone with the Wind when he realizes the script is awful and that the director doesn’t have a clue.
The play, based on historical events, is written as farce. The characters also deal with serious questions about race and the fragile position of Jewish executives in Hollywood.
For more information, visit https://www.theatreinthesquare.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.