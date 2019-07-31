Marietta's New Theatre In The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will take theater goers on a lively musical journey through New York City’s Washington Heights this fall as it presents Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.”
The Tony Award-winning production follows the neighborhood’s colorful residents at they grapple with love, lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air. The play will run from Sept. 13-Oct. 6 with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and matinee weekend shows at 2:30 p.m.
“We all have our own ‘villages,’ both formal and informal, that can shape, inspire and influence us,” said Emil Thomas, the production’s director. “Our connections to our communities help us survive and thrive, and I think people will be able to see and relate to that with this production.”
Thomas is the executive artistic director of Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square.
Tickets are $20 seniors and military, $30 adults and $40 VIP. Tickets are available at https://www.theatreinthesquare.net/shows/intheheights.
For more information, call 770-426-4800.
