Marietta's New Theatre in the Square will have its third annual golf tournament will be Sept. 14 at the Marietta City Club, 510 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The tournament is designed to establish funding for the Actors Theatre of Georgia. Food and drinks will be catered. The registration deadline is Aug. 31.
Sponsorships are still available.
For more information, contact Raul Thomas at rthospitalitygroup@gmail.com or text GOLF to 678-270-7272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.