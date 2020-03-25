As the public faces more closures due to the coronavirus, the First Christian Church Food Pantry on Fairground Street in Marietta continues to serve the needs of food insecure families in Cobb County.
Sherwood Smith, executive director for First Christian Church Food Pantry, said that in order to remain safely open for service, some adjustments have been made with regards to distribution methods. Clients are reminded to keep the recommendation six feet of distance between themselves. The layout of the Food Pantry has been arranged to accommodate this. Food is pre-bagged, staff wear protective gear (gloves and masks) and sanitize frequently touched surfaces.
“Unfortunately, the short devotional worship service is temporarily discontinued, but the client prayer request journal is still available,” Smith said.
Community leaders are working diligently to ensure that services will be available to food-insecure families. The Atlanta Community Food Bank said in a statement, “All food banks and emergency distribution partners are designated as Essential Services by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and will continue to operate emergency food programs even under Shelter in Place orders.”
First Christian Church Food Pantry has served Cobb County for more than 25 years. Though closed a few months last year for some remodeling, the Food Pantry is now open with adjusted hours, Mondays only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To access food, clients must bring identification with birth dates of all in the family.
First Christian Church Food Pantry serves more than 5,000 families in Cobb County, and with a very limited number of staff. Donations of canned goods as well as juice, pasta, dried beans, rice and other non-perishable food items are greatly needed during this health crisis, as are monetary donations. Donations of sanitation supplies and protective gear for staff use are also being sought.
The Rev. Dr. Wilma Zalabak, senior pastor at First Christian Church, has announced that regular Sunday worship services will continue online, though not in the building, at this time. The messages are currently from Romans. Dr. Zalabak said, “The prayers to which I invite everyone are for clients and staff of the Food Pantry, for the victims and front-line servers in this public health crisis, and for the leaders called to provide for the safety and economic welfare of this world.”
The public is invited to connect on social media and the church’s website at fccmarietta.org.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is located two blocks north of the Cobb County Civic Center, at 569 Frasier St., Marietta, 30060. For more information, call 770-424-3125.
