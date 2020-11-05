The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team of Keller Williams, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta, will host their fourth annual Sweets with Santa event on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guests will be able to enjoy a complimentary visit with Santa and enjoy holiday treats while maintaining social distancing. Professional printed pictures with Santa will be available for visitors to take home and have emailed. There will be a train for the children to take a unlimited free rides around the building.
Four-legged furry friends can also get their very own picture with Santa Paws. There will also be free refreshments for pets. All pets must be up to date on vaccinations and must be friendly around other pets, people and children.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.