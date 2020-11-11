Marietta resident and retired U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Justin Ezell is a Purple Heart and bronze star recipient who served his country during his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Ezell learned about a partnership between the Georgia School of Orthodontics and the Georgia Dental Foundation that provides children of Purple Heart recipients with free braces.
“This program has made such a positive impact on my 13-year-old son, Carson, who is currently benefitting from GSO’s free orthodontic care,” said Ezell. “I am humble and appreciative that GSO gives to Purple Heart recipients in a way that is so transformational.”
Since its inception in 2016, GSO, the largest orthodontic residency program in the U.S. with two patient clinics serving metro Atlanta, has made it an ongoing mission to support veterans and military personnel. GSO has invested more than $108,000 into Purple Heart Smiles and as the program continues to grow there is no limit to the number of qualified recipients.
Active military receive savings throughout the year for orthodontic treatment and the School has several veterans on their faculty and staff.
To qualify for the Purple Heart Smiles program, a potential recipient must be the son/daughter of a Purple Heart recipient or have a recipient serving as their legal guardian. To apply online, visit http://www.bracestoday.com/purple-heart-smiles.
For more information, visit GSOrthodontics.org.
