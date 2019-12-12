For customer convenience during the holiday season, select Marietta Post Offices will extend business hours on Saturdays and one location will be open on Sundays.
The following locations will have new hours on Saturdays, now through Dec. 21 -
- The Marietta Main Post Office, 257 Lawrence Street NE in Marietta, will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The East Cobb Post Office, 1395 East Cobb Drive in Marietta, will be open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Mount Bethel Post Office, 4455 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, and the Sprayberry Post Office, 2525 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will both be open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additionally, the Marietta Main Post Office will be open on Sunday, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Additional Post Offices will also offer package pickup services on Sundays. Residents should contact their local Post Office to inquire about package pickup. To find a nearby Post Office, visit www.usps.com.
Upcoming shipping deadlines are:
- Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.