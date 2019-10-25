The Marietta Pops Orchestra will have two holiday concerts for their 10th anniversary year.
The first will be Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Marietta, 148 Church Street in Marietta. The second will be Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center's Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta.
The family-friendly concerts are less than two hours long and include a brief intermission. The musicians perform about 20 titles. There will also be sing-alongs of favorite holiday songs and a vocal ensemble for a couple of the pieces.
Cost for both concerts is $10 students, $20 adults.
For more information, visit www.mariettapopsorchestra.org.
