The Marietta Pops Orchestra will have its Spring Concert on April 30 at 7 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta.

The family-fun music concert features a wide variety of pieces and is about an hour and a half with no intermission.

Tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at MariettaPopsOrchestra.org.

