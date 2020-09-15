The Marietta Visitors Bureau and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, organizers of the Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour, have decided to transition this year’s tour to a self-guided walking tour featuring historic homes located in the Church-Cherokee Historic District.
The Marietta Pilgrimage is an annual home tour typically attended by 2,500-3,000 people over a two-day period each December. The tour usually features six private homes and a variety of local historic sites and museums. Money raised from the tour, which has been held each year since 1987, helps fund the Marietta Visitors Bureau and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society.
Those wishing to enjoy the walking tour will need to purchase an official Marietta Pilgrimage Walking Tour booklet, which will be available for $25 at the Marietta Welcome Center or the William Root House. Each booklet will include a walking tour map, photos and information about the participating homes, and a scavenger hunt for younger tour-goers. The booklet will also include discounts and coupons from local Marietta restaurants and merchants.
Proceeds from sales of the booklet will benefit the Marietta Visitors Bureau and Cobb Landmarks.
Homes included in the walking tour will be eligible to win one of three prizes. Tour participants can cast their votes for the homes they feel have the Best Traditional Decor, Most Over-The-Top Decor and Best Light Display.
Tour homes should be enjoyed from the sidewalk. No homes will be open to the public. The self-guided tour can be enjoyed anytime in December, but houses will be decorated Dec. 4-18 for the public to cast their votes.
