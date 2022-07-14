Bishop Matthew L. Brown, Pastor of Greater Community Church of God in Christ in Marietta, will be visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Aug. 1 through Aug. 24.
As the church celebrates the anniversary of his ascension as Jurisdictional Prelate, it is befitting that he tours the area of work that God has assigned to his hands.
"As we take a retrospective look over the past year, we can see that the hand of God has been on every initiative and project that has been executed by the DRC2 Jurisdiction, under the leadership of Bishop Brown, for the people of the Congolese," a statement from Greater Community Church says.
Bishop Brown, along with an executive team, will begin with the Inaugural Visitation in the Province of Kinshasa followed by a tour of the Province of Sankuru, culminating in the Province of Lubumbashi. The Saints of the Congo are waiting in anticipation for the Gathering of the Saints and the opportunity to hear Bishop Brown's message.
During this first year of ministry, several initiatives and projects have been implemented that minister to each demographic of the Congo. Some of those initiatives include promulgating the gospel of Jesus Christ in obedience to his Great Commission mandate, Congo Medical Missions— a comprehensive and in depth fact finding mission — and plan to provide medical supplies and equipment to the citizens of the Congo.
Bishop Brown and the DRC2 COGIC Jurisdiction would like to extend an opportunity for community members and businesses to partner with the church as it works to expand the Kingdom of God in the Congo. For more information, visit www.drc2cogic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.