Despite the decision to cancel the 2020 HarvestFest due to COVID-19, Marietta Parks and Recreation will still host their annual Scarecrows in the Square contest.
Registration is now open for the 15th Annual Scarecrows in the Square contest. Each group or organization must register by Sept. 25 to decorate a scarecrow displaying their group, business or school’s creativity and personality.
Registration forms are available online at http://www.mariettaga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10975/Scarecrow-App-HF2020.
Entries will be judged on originality, construction and presentation. Creators are urged to use a theme and name that showcases the business or group’s personality or celebrates Marietta’s history with a historic figure.
While there is a $25 entry fee for each scarecrow in the public scarecrow contest, there is no entry fee for school scarecrows. All scarecrows must be completed and displayed during the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
Judging will occur on Oct. 12. The winners of the contest will be announced online on Oct. 16.
For more information, call Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department at 770-794-5601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.