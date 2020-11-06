In lieu of the Annual Tree Lighting event, the City of Marietta will officially open the holiday season with a Santa Blitz.
Santa Claus will be “Blitzen” his way through City of Marietta neighborhoods from Dec. 3-5.
Residents along the routes will be able to catch a glimpse of Santa from outside their homes as he rides on a Marietta fire truck escorted by Marietta Police. While he will not be stopping as he travels the route, residents can step outside their doors or along their sidewalk to wave.
To help with timing to see Santa pass by, Marietta Parks & Rec recommends following the City of Marietta’s Facebook page for live tracking and being ready 15-20 minutes prior to the estimated times listed on the directions.
The Santa Blitz schedule is Dec. 3-4 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m.
To download maps and directions, visit http://www.mariettaga.gov/208/Christmas-Tree-Lighting-Santa-on-the-Squ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.