The Zone, the Marietta nonprofit aimed at providing treatment to those fighting drug addiction, has opened its third retail store to support the group’s mission.
The store is dubbed “Re-Zoned Gifts and Apparel,” not to be confused with the nearby Re-Zoned Boutique Thrift Store. Both shops sit at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fairground Street next to The Zone’s office.
The store will be build off the success of The Zone’s two previous stores, offering a boutique gift shop on one side, with “gently used, name-brand” clothes on the other.
Missy Owen founded The Zone as a spin-off from the Davis Direction Foundation, the organization she formed after her son Davis Owen died from a drug overdose. The space aims to be a safe haven where people in recovery can talk with others and connect with resources.
The group’s original store was housed in the same building as its Fairground Street office, with the Re-Zoned Boutique Thrift Store opening shortly after next door. Re-Zoned Gifts and Apparel’s ribbon-cutting was attended by elected officials and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a beautiful brand new store with all kinds of good things in it,” Owen told the MDJ. “We try to get things that are not in every gift shop. We’ve got some great little things in there for kids, teenagers — everybody.”
Owen expects the new store to add about $450,000 to The Zone’s fundraising efforts.
“We put people in recovery to work in our stores. So every time you come into our stores, you’re helping somebody who’s in recovery from addiction, and you just get to see them at their best,” she added.
Re-Zoned Gifts and Apparel is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
