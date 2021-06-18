Marietta native Ronvé O’Daniel, creator of a musical called "Once Upon A Rhyme," will take part in a Broadway-oriented TV series called "Opening Night America."
The show will allow viewers to follow the creative process of producing four original stage musicals which, after the conclusion of the TV series, are planned to be seen live on stage in regional theatres in the U.S.
For more information, visit openingnightamerica.com.
