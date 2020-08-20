The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian.
The exhibit, on display through 2020, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, explores the complexity of the women's suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to American lives today.
The crusade for women's suffrage is one of the longest reform movements in American history. Between 1832 and 1920, women citizens organized for the right to vote, agitating first in their states or territories and also, simultaneously, through petitioning for a federal amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.
The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 adults, $5 seniors and students, 5 and under are free.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.